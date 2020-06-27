2354 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

The front house 2 bed 1 bath (758 SF) is available. along with front and backyard. Fully remodeled in 2016, with updated plumbing and electrical, this home can be delivered furnished / unfurnished. Located on a nice residential street, just outside the iconic Venice canals, in the highly coveted Silver Triangle. Take a short walk to Venice Beach and to Abbot Kinney - full of restaurants, boutiques, and art, farmers market, the library, bike rentals, and the ocean, or relax in your beautiful back yard! Please note there is no on site parking. There is a guest house in the back that is rented out on Airbnb (30+ days), they have a private patio. The backyard is for renters of the front house only.