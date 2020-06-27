All apartments in Los Angeles
2354 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:46 PM

2354 OCEAN Avenue

2354 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The front house 2 bed 1 bath (758 SF) is available. along with front and backyard. Fully remodeled in 2016, with updated plumbing and electrical, this home can be delivered furnished / unfurnished. Located on a nice residential street, just outside the iconic Venice canals, in the highly coveted Silver Triangle. Take a short walk to Venice Beach and to Abbot Kinney - full of restaurants, boutiques, and art, farmers market, the library, bike rentals, and the ocean, or relax in your beautiful back yard! Please note there is no on site parking. There is a guest house in the back that is rented out on Airbnb (30+ days), they have a private patio. The backyard is for renters of the front house only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
2354 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 2354 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2354 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2354 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2354 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2354 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2354 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2354 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

