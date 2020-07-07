All apartments in Los Angeles
23531 Candlewood Way

23531 Candlewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

23531 Candlewood Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 story home in the heart of West Hills. Recently remodeled, bright & open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious living room with a brick fireplace, formal dining, family room, breakfast area conveniently accessed off the kitchen counter. All bedrooms are upstairs, featuring the master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Large back yard completed with pool, covered patio and access to second story deck with a view, great for entertaining. Minutes to shopping and restaurants at The Village, Westfield Topanga and Fallbrook Malls. Great ratings for both public and private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23531 Candlewood Way have any available units?
23531 Candlewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23531 Candlewood Way have?
Some of 23531 Candlewood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23531 Candlewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
23531 Candlewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23531 Candlewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 23531 Candlewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23531 Candlewood Way offer parking?
No, 23531 Candlewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 23531 Candlewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23531 Candlewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23531 Candlewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 23531 Candlewood Way has a pool.
Does 23531 Candlewood Way have accessible units?
No, 23531 Candlewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23531 Candlewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23531 Candlewood Way has units with dishwashers.

