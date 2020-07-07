23531 Candlewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 story home in the heart of West Hills. Recently remodeled, bright & open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious living room with a brick fireplace, formal dining, family room, breakfast area conveniently accessed off the kitchen counter. All bedrooms are upstairs, featuring the master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Large back yard completed with pool, covered patio and access to second story deck with a view, great for entertaining. Minutes to shopping and restaurants at The Village, Westfield Topanga and Fallbrook Malls. Great ratings for both public and private schools.