Los Angeles, CA
2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

2351 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2351 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
new construction
This exclusive, modern, newly constructed home is the epitome of style and elegance. Minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills, the home provides breathtaking views of the city, canyon and coast. A magnificent glass staircase leads to the light-filled bedroom level boasting views & addtl. library. The upstairs baths include large walk-in showers and relaxing tub. The chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining offering an over-sized island with high-quality counters and state-of-the-art stainless appliances. The spacious living room features a gorgeous wet bar and glass doors opening to the pool. This spa-like outdoor lounge offers pool, spa, sunbeds, lounging areas with built-in cushioned benches, a BBQ with full bar, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and two large screen TV's. The main level includes a guest suite with private entrance. This beautiful property is a definite must see. Sparing no expense, the d~cor is sleek, modern, and high end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
