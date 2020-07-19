2351 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub new construction

This exclusive, modern, newly constructed home is the epitome of style and elegance. Minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills, the home provides breathtaking views of the city, canyon and coast. A magnificent glass staircase leads to the light-filled bedroom level boasting views & addtl. library. The upstairs baths include large walk-in showers and relaxing tub. The chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining offering an over-sized island with high-quality counters and state-of-the-art stainless appliances. The spacious living room features a gorgeous wet bar and glass doors opening to the pool. This spa-like outdoor lounge offers pool, spa, sunbeds, lounging areas with built-in cushioned benches, a BBQ with full bar, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and two large screen TV's. The main level includes a guest suite with private entrance. This beautiful property is a definite must see. Sparing no expense, the d~cor is sleek, modern, and high end.