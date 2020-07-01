All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
235 Main Street, #222
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

235 Main Street, #222

235 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
True Venice Beach Living - Luxurious, Modern Tri-Level Cond, plus Loft - Experience true Venice beach living in this tri-level Main Street condo, offering the best of everything just outside your door. In the middle of a vibrant neighborhood and a stone's throw from restaurants, shops, the beach, and South Beach Park!

This smart, modern tri-level boasts updated bathrooms and kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, a bonus loft/work space, and high ceilings. Flooded with natural light and ocean air, it enjoys balconies in the east and in the west, and a subterranean garage with side by side parking.

Additional building features include large sundeck with pool and spa as well as 2-car parking and guest parking in gated garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Main Street, #222 have any available units?
235 Main Street, #222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Main Street, #222 have?
Some of 235 Main Street, #222's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Main Street, #222 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Main Street, #222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Main Street, #222 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Main Street, #222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 235 Main Street, #222 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Main Street, #222 offers parking.
Does 235 Main Street, #222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Main Street, #222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Main Street, #222 have a pool?
Yes, 235 Main Street, #222 has a pool.
Does 235 Main Street, #222 have accessible units?
No, 235 Main Street, #222 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Main Street, #222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Main Street, #222 does not have units with dishwashers.
