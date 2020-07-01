235 Main Street, #222

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

True Venice Beach Living - Luxurious, Modern Tri-Level Cond, plus Loft - Experience true Venice beach living in this tri-level Main Street condo, offering the best of everything just outside your door. In the middle of a vibrant neighborhood and a stone's throw from restaurants, shops, the beach, and South Beach Park!



This smart, modern tri-level boasts updated bathrooms and kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, a bonus loft/work space, and high ceilings. Flooded with natural light and ocean air, it enjoys balconies in the east and in the west, and a subterranean garage with side by side parking.



Additional building features include large sundeck with pool and spa as well as 2-car parking and guest parking in gated garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025339)