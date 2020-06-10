2349 West 29TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful Jefferson Park Craftsman! The house has Two bedrooms, One full bath and ~ bath (sink and toilet) and a large extra room for an office/studio. This fantastic home has hardwood floors throughout, the Craftsman traditional thick trim around doors and windows, a prominent decorative fireplace and an open-concept floor plan. The rooms are medium-large size with excellent closet space. The office/studio has a sliding door for privacy and a ~ bathroom. The kitchen is large and open. Washer/dryer inside. Parking for two cars in driveway. The house has a small unit in the back currently rented and a studio, which the owners use as storage. They both have their own private entrances. The house has its own private front patio and front yard and there's a back outdoor space shared with the back unit. The place is unfurnished.