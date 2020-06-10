All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

2349 West 29TH Place

2349 West 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2349 West 29th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful Jefferson Park Craftsman! The house has Two bedrooms, One full bath and ~ bath (sink and toilet) and a large extra room for an office/studio. This fantastic home has hardwood floors throughout, the Craftsman traditional thick trim around doors and windows, a prominent decorative fireplace and an open-concept floor plan. The rooms are medium-large size with excellent closet space. The office/studio has a sliding door for privacy and a ~ bathroom. The kitchen is large and open. Washer/dryer inside. Parking for two cars in driveway. The house has a small unit in the back currently rented and a studio, which the owners use as storage. They both have their own private entrances. The house has its own private front patio and front yard and there's a back outdoor space shared with the back unit. The place is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 West 29TH Place have any available units?
2349 West 29TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 West 29TH Place have?
Some of 2349 West 29TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 West 29TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2349 West 29TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 West 29TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2349 West 29TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2349 West 29TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2349 West 29TH Place offers parking.
Does 2349 West 29TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 West 29TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 West 29TH Place have a pool?
No, 2349 West 29TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2349 West 29TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2349 West 29TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 West 29TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 West 29TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
