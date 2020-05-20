23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes gleaming tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and a fireplace. Cook your favorite meals in the modern, chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counters. This home features an open and incredibly spacious living area with large windows, perfect for lots of natural sunlight! The huge master bedroom comes fully equipped with a lovely private bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing in the sparkling pool in the private, fenced-in back yard!