All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1

23448 W Canzonet St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23448 W Canzonet St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes gleaming tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and a fireplace. Cook your favorite meals in the modern, chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counters. This home features an open and incredibly spacious living area with large windows, perfect for lots of natural sunlight! The huge master bedroom comes fully equipped with a lovely private bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing in the sparkling pool in the private, fenced-in back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have any available units?
23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have?
Some of 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 offer parking?
Yes, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 offers parking.
Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have a pool?
Yes, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 has a pool.
Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23448 Canzonet St Woodland Hills CA 91367 Unit: 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College