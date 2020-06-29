2340 Fox Hills Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2004 Century City penthouse loaded with high-end finishes and features including: Newer hardwood flooring, wool carpeting, Italian cabinetry, Viking appliances, wine refrigerator in dining room, granite countertops, huge dual closets in master, fireplaces in master and living room, crown molding, marble floors in kitchen, PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK, balcony off living room, side by side washer & dryer inside unit, separate shower and tub in master, beautiful treetop views, quiet street and quiet building. One-year lease, month-to-month thereafter. SORRY, NO PETS. Please note HOA charges a $300 fee to tenants at move-in and move-out. Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance.