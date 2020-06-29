All apartments in Los Angeles
2340 Fox Hills Dr.

2340 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful 2004 Century City penthouse loaded with high-end finishes and features including: Newer hardwood flooring, wool carpeting, Italian cabinetry, Viking appliances, wine refrigerator in dining room, granite countertops, huge dual closets in master, fireplaces in master and living room, crown molding, marble floors in kitchen, PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK, balcony off living room, side by side washer & dryer inside unit, separate shower and tub in master, beautiful treetop views, quiet street and quiet building. One-year lease, month-to-month thereafter. SORRY, NO PETS. Please note HOA charges a $300 fee to tenants at move-in and move-out. Owner requires tenant to carry renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

