Last updated June 11 2019 at 4:13 AM

234 South Grand Avenue

234 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Live in your own private little charming house! Situated up above the street with great light and nice views. Great front porch and steps up give you privacy.
Live in your own private little charming house! Situated up above the street with great light and nice views. Great front porch and steps up give you privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 South Grand Avenue have any available units?
234 South Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 South Grand Avenue have?
Some of 234 South Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 South Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 South Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 South Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 South Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 234 South Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 234 South Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 234 South Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 South Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 South Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 South Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 South Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 South Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 South Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 South Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
