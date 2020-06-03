234 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Central San Pedro
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Live in your own private little charming house! Situated up above the street with great light and nice views. Great front porch and steps up give you privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
