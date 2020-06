234 MONTE GRIGIO Drive

Amenities

New gorgeous coastal Modern. Panoramic whitewater, mountain, city vus from Catalina to Pt. Dume. Few blocks to beach on an 9,761 SF lot, this 2 level 6,876 SF 5 BR/7 BA. Designed by award winning architect Colby Mayes, features large sliding glass doors that open to multiple decks, incl a spect 689 SF two-story glass atrium cortyrd & 1,700 SF roof top deck w/stunning 270-degree vus. Ocean vu master w/balcony, fp & a spa-like bath w/ steam shower & soaking tub. Same lvl liv areas w/ glass walls, dining rm, kitchen, fam room, gallery art wall & en-suite bed. Kitchen w/ elev, Wolf/Subzero appl, double dishwashers, large island connect to fam rm & an exp backyard w/ salt water pool & spa. Outdoor shower, fire pit, built-in BBQ, lawn & mature landscaping. Lower lvl has 3 large en-suite bed, a 2nd fam rm, theater, gym, pet spa, koi pond. Control 4 Smart House, French oak & polished concrete flrs, book-matched stone & walnut slab drs. Enjoy "one of its kind" home w/ vus from almost every rm.