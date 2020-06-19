233 S Kenmore Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

About the Unit:

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Stove, Fridge included

- Great Closet Space

- Bright Natural Light

- Laundry On Site

- Street Parking Only



SECOND MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATIONS



Call or text our leasing team at 323-465-7368 for more information



Pets:

- Cats Allowed

- Small Dogs Allowed

- Large Dogs Allowed



Utilities:

- Gas Included

- Water Included

- Trash Pick-up Included

- Electric Included



Details:

Lease Length: 12 Months

Deposit: One Months Rent

Pet Deposit: $200.00

One Time Pet Fee: $100.00

App Fee: $35.00



(RLNE4445819)