Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
233 S Kenmore Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

233 S Kenmore Ave

233 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
About the Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Stove, Fridge included
- Great Closet Space
- Bright Natural Light
- Laundry On Site
- Street Parking Only

SECOND MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATIONS

Call or text our leasing team at 323-465-7368 for more information

Pets:
- Cats Allowed
- Small Dogs Allowed
- Large Dogs Allowed

Utilities:
- Gas Included
- Water Included
- Trash Pick-up Included
- Electric Included

Details:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Deposit: One Months Rent
Pet Deposit: $200.00
One Time Pet Fee: $100.00
App Fee: $35.00

Call or text our leasing team at 323-465-7368 for more information

(RLNE4445819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S Kenmore Ave have any available units?
233 S Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 S Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 233 S Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
233 S Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 S Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 233 S Kenmore Ave offer parking?
No, 233 S Kenmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 233 S Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 S Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 233 S Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 233 S Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 233 S Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 S Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
