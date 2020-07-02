2327 MIDVALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage Spanish house for rent in prime west Los Angeles. North of Pico Blvd. right by Google new office "One Westside" and near Expo-Line station, trader Joe's & freeway entrance/exits. Living room has a fireplace and features original re-finished hard wood floors & high ceilings. New stainless refrigerator & new range/stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Formal dining room. Double doors in the breakfast area opens out to a backyard deck. Converted garage is a family/work studio with a closet and another additional storage closet. Central AC & Heat.