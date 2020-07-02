All apartments in Los Angeles
2327 MIDVALE Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

2327 MIDVALE Avenue

2327 Midvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage Spanish house for rent in prime west Los Angeles. North of Pico Blvd. right by Google new office "One Westside" and near Expo-Line station, trader Joe's & freeway entrance/exits. Living room has a fireplace and features original re-finished hard wood floors & high ceilings. New stainless refrigerator & new range/stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Formal dining room. Double doors in the breakfast area opens out to a backyard deck. Converted garage is a family/work studio with a closet and another additional storage closet. Central AC & Heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have any available units?
2327 MIDVALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have?
Some of 2327 MIDVALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 MIDVALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2327 MIDVALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 MIDVALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 MIDVALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 MIDVALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

