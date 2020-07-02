2327 MIDVALE Avenue

Amenities
Vintage Spanish house for rent in prime west Los Angeles. North of Pico Blvd. right by Google new office "One Westside" and near Expo-Line station, trader Joe's & freeway entrance/exits. Living room has a fireplace and features original re-finished hard wood floors & high ceilings. New stainless refrigerator & new range/stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Formal dining room. Double doors in the breakfast area opens out to a backyard deck. Converted garage is a family/work studio with a closet and another additional storage closet. Central AC & Heat.