23245 W Vail Drive

Tired of looking at old houses? Low ceilings, closed off kitchens, no master suites, confining floor plans with walls in all the wrong places??? You are in for a pleasant surprise with 23245 W Vail Dr! Located in the Pomelo/Hale/El Camino school district, this 2 story home has everything in the right place. A formal living room with vaulted ceilings AND a cozy family room right off the kitchen (where it should be), newer engineered HARD-WOOD flooring downstairs accentuated by carpeted bedrooms and modern interior paint. The newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances is OPEN to an eat in area and a family room. Downstairs you will find a powder room for your guests and a proper laundry room with direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms, two of which share a large hall bath. The master is at the rear of the house and offers tree-top views, walk in closet and large master bath. Outside find a peaceful yard with grassy area. There is simply nothing like this on the market!