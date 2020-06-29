23245 W Vail Drive

Amenities
Tired of looking at old houses? Low ceilings, closed off kitchens, no master suites, confining floor plans with walls in all the wrong places??? You are in for a pleasant surprise with 23245 W Vail Dr! Located in the Pomelo/Hale/El Camino school district, this 2 story home has everything in the right place. A formal living room with vaulted ceilings AND a cozy family room right off the kitchen (where it should be), newer engineered HARD-WOOD flooring downstairs accentuated by carpeted bedrooms and modern interior paint. The newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances is OPEN to an eat in area and a family room. Downstairs you will find a powder room for your guests and a proper laundry room with direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms, two of which share a large hall bath. The master is at the rear of the house and offers tree-top views, walk in closet and large master bath. Outside find a peaceful yard with grassy area. There is simply nothing like this on the market!