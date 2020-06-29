All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

23245 W Vail Drive

23245 West Vail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23245 West Vail Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tired of looking at old houses? Low ceilings, closed off kitchens, no master suites, confining floor plans with walls in all the wrong places??? You are in for a pleasant surprise with 23245 W Vail Dr! Located in the Pomelo/Hale/El Camino school district, this 2 story home has everything in the right place. A formal living room with vaulted ceilings AND a cozy family room right off the kitchen (where it should be), newer engineered HARD-WOOD flooring downstairs accentuated by carpeted bedrooms and modern interior paint. The newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances is OPEN to an eat in area and a family room. Downstairs you will find a powder room for your guests and a proper laundry room with direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms, two of which share a large hall bath. The master is at the rear of the house and offers tree-top views, walk in closet and large master bath. Outside find a peaceful yard with grassy area. There is simply nothing like this on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23245 W Vail Drive have any available units?
23245 W Vail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23245 W Vail Drive have?
Some of 23245 W Vail Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23245 W Vail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23245 W Vail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23245 W Vail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23245 W Vail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23245 W Vail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23245 W Vail Drive offers parking.
Does 23245 W Vail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23245 W Vail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23245 W Vail Drive have a pool?
No, 23245 W Vail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23245 W Vail Drive have accessible units?
No, 23245 W Vail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23245 W Vail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23245 W Vail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

