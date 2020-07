23231 W Vail Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 4+3 TWO-STORY HOUSE IN A QUIET WEST HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD; RECENTLY REMODELED WITH BRAND NEW ROOF, PAINT, LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS, CARPET AND DOWNSTAIRS SHOWER; HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM; FRONT DOOR OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM; COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE; KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES; DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND BATH ROOM WITH SHOWER; UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET; TWO ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS; ONE OF THE THREE-CAR GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO A STORAGE ROOM; LOW MAINTENANCE YARD; EASY ACCESS TO HOSPITAL, MARKET, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING MALL; AWARD-WINING SCHOOLS.