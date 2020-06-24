23223 Schoolcraft St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed, 2 Bath West Hills home with large yard - Nicely upgraded 2 story single family home in a terrific neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge may stay for tenant use. Charming hardwood floors throughout the majority of the downstairs. Both bathrooms have been updated and are darling. Large yard with shade trees and no rear neighbor. Gardener included. Attached 2 car garage. Close to award winning schools and shopping. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Strong income and credit required. Available for move in!



(RLNE5755607)