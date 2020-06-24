All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

23223 Schoolcraft St

23223 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Location

23223 Schoolcraft Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed, 2 Bath West Hills home with large yard - Nicely upgraded 2 story single family home in a terrific neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge may stay for tenant use. Charming hardwood floors throughout the majority of the downstairs. Both bathrooms have been updated and are darling. Large yard with shade trees and no rear neighbor. Gardener included. Attached 2 car garage. Close to award winning schools and shopping. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Strong income and credit required. Available for move in!

(RLNE5755607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23223 Schoolcraft St have any available units?
23223 Schoolcraft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23223 Schoolcraft St have?
Some of 23223 Schoolcraft St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23223 Schoolcraft St currently offering any rent specials?
23223 Schoolcraft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23223 Schoolcraft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23223 Schoolcraft St is pet friendly.
Does 23223 Schoolcraft St offer parking?
Yes, 23223 Schoolcraft St offers parking.
Does 23223 Schoolcraft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23223 Schoolcraft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23223 Schoolcraft St have a pool?
No, 23223 Schoolcraft St does not have a pool.
Does 23223 Schoolcraft St have accessible units?
No, 23223 Schoolcraft St does not have accessible units.
Does 23223 Schoolcraft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23223 Schoolcraft St does not have units with dishwashers.

