23135 Dolorosa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Private Living in the Acclaimed Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills! This grand Spanish inspired colonial estate is a dream home that brings the best of

classical, a touch of Tuscany and the sleek elegance of modern living. Spanning over 6,000 Sqft. & 34,000 Sqft. Lot (Apx) with a second land parcel in

the back with room to build an additional home in the backyard. Enter this sophisticated residence through a custom double walnut door that leads to

a two-story high entryway and living area graced by a stunning chandelier, hardwood floors and intricate moldings. The awe-inspiring chef's kitchen is

fully equipped and boasts beautiful granite countertops and Italian travertine backsplash. An intricate wrought iron stairway leads to a 360-degree

second story landing and wraparound balcony where you’ll find the living quarters truly fit for royalty. The celestial master bedroom features 2 walk-in

closets, fireplace with a total of 3 throughout the home & an impeccable ensuite with walk-in steam shower & separate tub. Other perquisites

include a private double-gated entry with Security cameras, intercom and outdoor speaker systems, & optical cable. Even more, double patio doors

lead to just shy of an acre of resort-style living with a Mediterranean style pool, spa, Tuscan water features and a verdant garden with mature foliage,

fruit trees and a long private driveway with 2 separate gates. Perfect for entertaining, don’t miss this truly impressive dream home and make it yours!