23135 Dolorosa Street

Amenities
Private Living in the Acclaimed Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills! This grand Spanish inspired colonial estate is a dream home that brings the best of
classical, a touch of Tuscany and the sleek elegance of modern living. Spanning over 6,000 Sqft. & 34,000 Sqft. Lot (Apx) with a second land parcel in
the back with room to build an additional home in the backyard. Enter this sophisticated residence through a custom double walnut door that leads to
a two-story high entryway and living area graced by a stunning chandelier, hardwood floors and intricate moldings. The awe-inspiring chef's kitchen is
fully equipped and boasts beautiful granite countertops and Italian travertine backsplash. An intricate wrought iron stairway leads to a 360-degree
second story landing and wraparound balcony where you’ll find the living quarters truly fit for royalty. The celestial master bedroom features 2 walk-in
closets, fireplace with a total of 3 throughout the home & an impeccable ensuite with walk-in steam shower & separate tub. Other perquisites
include a private double-gated entry with Security cameras, intercom and outdoor speaker systems, & optical cable. Even more, double patio doors
lead to just shy of an acre of resort-style living with a Mediterranean style pool, spa, Tuscan water features and a verdant garden with mature foliage,
fruit trees and a long private driveway with 2 separate gates. Perfect for entertaining, don’t miss this truly impressive dream home and make it yours!