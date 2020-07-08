All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23135 Dolorosa Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

23135 Dolorosa Street

23135 Dolorosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

23135 Dolorosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Private Living in the Acclaimed Walnut Acres of Woodland Hills! This grand Spanish inspired colonial estate is a dream home that brings the best of
classical, a touch of Tuscany and the sleek elegance of modern living. Spanning over 6,000 Sqft. & 34,000 Sqft. Lot (Apx) with a second land parcel in
the back with room to build an additional home in the backyard. Enter this sophisticated residence through a custom double walnut door that leads to
a two-story high entryway and living area graced by a stunning chandelier, hardwood floors and intricate moldings. The awe-inspiring chef's kitchen is
fully equipped and boasts beautiful granite countertops and Italian travertine backsplash. An intricate wrought iron stairway leads to a 360-degree
second story landing and wraparound balcony where you’ll find the living quarters truly fit for royalty. The celestial master bedroom features 2 walk-in
closets, fireplace with a total of 3 throughout the home & an impeccable ensuite with walk-in steam shower & separate tub. Other perquisites
include a private double-gated entry with Security cameras, intercom and outdoor speaker systems, & optical cable. Even more, double patio doors
lead to just shy of an acre of resort-style living with a Mediterranean style pool, spa, Tuscan water features and a verdant garden with mature foliage,
fruit trees and a long private driveway with 2 separate gates. Perfect for entertaining, don’t miss this truly impressive dream home and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23135 Dolorosa Street have any available units?
23135 Dolorosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23135 Dolorosa Street have?
Some of 23135 Dolorosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23135 Dolorosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
23135 Dolorosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23135 Dolorosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 23135 Dolorosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23135 Dolorosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 23135 Dolorosa Street offers parking.
Does 23135 Dolorosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23135 Dolorosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23135 Dolorosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 23135 Dolorosa Street has a pool.
Does 23135 Dolorosa Street have accessible units?
No, 23135 Dolorosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23135 Dolorosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23135 Dolorosa Street has units with dishwashers.

