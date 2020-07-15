2313 S Spaulding Ave

Amenities

Secret Garden Studio - Property Id: 165015



UPDATE: Open House Sunday-10/27/19 between 1-5pm



Newly renovated from top to bottom charming studio apartment with private kitchenette and bathroom. Features new tile floors throughout, granite countertop, new single door mini fridge, over the range microwave and farm style sink. New bathroom with rain shower.



Close to public transportation and easy access to the 10 fwy. Adjacent to a public park with workout equipment.



No pets. Street parking only.

No Pets Allowed



