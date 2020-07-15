All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2313 S Spaulding Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2313 S Spaulding Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

2313 S Spaulding Ave

2313 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2313 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Secret Garden Studio - Property Id: 165015

UPDATE: Open House Sunday-10/27/19 between 1-5pm

Newly renovated from top to bottom charming studio apartment with private kitchenette and bathroom. Features new tile floors throughout, granite countertop, new single door mini fridge, over the range microwave and farm style sink. New bathroom with rain shower.

Close to public transportation and easy access to the 10 fwy. Adjacent to a public park with workout equipment.

No pets. Street parking only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165015p
Property Id 165015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5218262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have any available units?
2313 S Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 2313 S Spaulding Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 S Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2313 S Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 S Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave offer parking?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 S Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 S Spaulding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College