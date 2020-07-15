2313 S Spaulding Ave

Amenities
Secret Garden Studio - Property Id: 165015
UPDATE: Open House Sunday-10/27/19 between 1-5pm
Newly renovated from top to bottom charming studio apartment with private kitchenette and bathroom. Features new tile floors throughout, granite countertop, new single door mini fridge, over the range microwave and farm style sink. New bathroom with rain shower.
Close to public transportation and easy access to the 10 fwy. Adjacent to a public park with workout equipment.
No pets. Street parking only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165015p
No Pets Allowed
