23122 Victory Boulevard

Welcome to this beautiful Walnut Acres home featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with 2,200 sqft of living space. This great house boasts a large open floor plan, fireplace, a beautiful large kitchen with granite counters, a Viking stove, skylight and pass through to the dining area. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite over 900sqft with a private fireplace , master bath, large shower with dual shower heads, double sinks and a huge walk in closet. Large flat lot! Great school district for your kids.. Woodlake, Hale and El Camino! Available for immediate move in.