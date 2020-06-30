All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

23122 Victory Boulevard

23122 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23122 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Welcome to this beautiful Walnut Acres home featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with 2,200 sqft of living space. This great house boasts a large open floor plan, fireplace, a beautiful large kitchen with granite counters, a Viking stove, skylight and pass through to the dining area. Upstairs boasts a huge master suite over 900sqft with a private fireplace , master bath, large shower with dual shower heads, double sinks and a huge walk in closet. Large flat lot! Great school district for your kids.. Woodlake, Hale and El Camino! Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23122 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
23122 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23122 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 23122 Victory Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23122 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23122 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23122 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23122 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 23122 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23122 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23122 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23122 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23122 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

