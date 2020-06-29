2311 GLENCOE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available though June 15th! Eclectic Venice Stunner - 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Front Bungalow + 1 Bed/1BA Bonus Loft Back house! Open Floor plan with hardwood and cement floors throughout, raised ceilings with skylights, beautifully exposed wood beams with recessed lighting. The pristine kitchen comes complete with upgraded appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove and ample cabinet storage. Both bedrooms are spacious and bright, the master bedroom has custom sliding doors that open onto the backyard. Enjoy the extended front and rear private patio's when entertaining and hosting the perfect BBQ. This sweet private home is light and bright and entirely secured. Don't miss this Venice jewel it's a dream come true! Available for a 6 month term