Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2311 GLENCOE Avenue

2311 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available though June 15th! Eclectic Venice Stunner - 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Front Bungalow + 1 Bed/1BA Bonus Loft Back house! Open Floor plan with hardwood and cement floors throughout, raised ceilings with skylights, beautifully exposed wood beams with recessed lighting. The pristine kitchen comes complete with upgraded appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove and ample cabinet storage. Both bedrooms are spacious and bright, the master bedroom has custom sliding doors that open onto the backyard. Enjoy the extended front and rear private patio's when entertaining and hosting the perfect BBQ. This sweet private home is light and bright and entirely secured. Don't miss this Venice jewel it's a dream come true! Available for a 6 month term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have any available units?
2311 GLENCOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have?
Some of 2311 GLENCOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 GLENCOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2311 GLENCOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 GLENCOE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 GLENCOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 GLENCOE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

