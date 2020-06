Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Furnished or Not! Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom updated home with a pool in a great quiet neighborhood. Cozy and charming, cook in the newly remodeled kitchen, sit by the fireplace or take a dip in the pool. Beautiful landscape, large patio deck, 2 car garage, alarm, new AC and more. Hurry it won't last, see photos!