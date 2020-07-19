Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ultimate retreat & resort living. Stunning Mediterranean style custom home on the Grand Canal in the Venice Canals. 1 block to Beach & Boardwalk. Approx. 2,444 sqft. 4 stories, decks w incredible views of the Canals. 3 bedroom & den/office, 3 bath home is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or home/work environment. Fine craftsmanship abounds, built-in cabinetry, stainless appliances, Caesar Stone counters and a huge skylight in the kitchen area fill the space with light. Views of the canals from every level, yet completely private. Large 2 car garage. This home will capture your heart. Use 2304 Strongs Drive when using navigator.