2304 STRONGS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2304 STRONGS Drive

2304 Strongs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Strongs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ultimate retreat & resort living. Stunning Mediterranean style custom home on the Grand Canal in the Venice Canals. 1 block to Beach & Boardwalk. Approx. 2,444 sqft. 4 stories, decks w incredible views of the Canals. 3 bedroom & den/office, 3 bath home is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or home/work environment. Fine craftsmanship abounds, built-in cabinetry, stainless appliances, Caesar Stone counters and a huge skylight in the kitchen area fill the space with light. Views of the canals from every level, yet completely private. Large 2 car garage. This home will capture your heart. Use 2304 Strongs Drive when using navigator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 STRONGS Drive have any available units?
2304 STRONGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 STRONGS Drive have?
Some of 2304 STRONGS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 STRONGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 STRONGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 STRONGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 STRONGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 STRONGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2304 STRONGS Drive offers parking.
Does 2304 STRONGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 STRONGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 STRONGS Drive have a pool?
No, 2304 STRONGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2304 STRONGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 STRONGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 STRONGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 STRONGS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
