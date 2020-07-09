2303 DELL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live where everyone else wants to visit - the world famous historic Venice Canals! Enjoy the easy pace of a water front environment in a two bedroomone bath 1924 cottage with updated plumbing and electric, refinished wood floors and updated kitchen and bath. The spacious, beautifully landscapedand hardscaped garden is a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the real world. Two small one-car garages for parking and storage. Fun on Venice Beach and restaurants and shopping on Abbot Kinney Blvd. and Washington Blvd. a short distance away.