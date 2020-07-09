All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 8 2019

2303 DELL Avenue

2303 Dell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Dell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live where everyone else wants to visit - the world famous historic Venice Canals! Enjoy the easy pace of a water front environment in a two bedroomone bath 1924 cottage with updated plumbing and electric, refinished wood floors and updated kitchen and bath. The spacious, beautifully landscapedand hardscaped garden is a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the real world. Two small one-car garages for parking and storage. Fun on Venice Beach and restaurants and shopping on Abbot Kinney Blvd. and Washington Blvd. a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 DELL Avenue have any available units?
2303 DELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 DELL Avenue have?
Some of 2303 DELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 DELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 DELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 DELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 DELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2303 DELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 DELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 DELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 DELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 DELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2303 DELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2303 DELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 DELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 DELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 DELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
