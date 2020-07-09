2303 DELL Avenue

Amenities
Live where everyone else wants to visit - the world famous historic Venice Canals! Enjoy the easy pace of a water front environment in a two bedroomone bath 1924 cottage with updated plumbing and electric, refinished wood floors and updated kitchen and bath. The spacious, beautifully landscapedand hardscaped garden is a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the real world. Two small one-car garages for parking and storage. Fun on Venice Beach and restaurants and shopping on Abbot Kinney Blvd. and Washington Blvd. a short distance away.