23011 Sylvan Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated Walnut Acres home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, approximately 1848 square feet of living space.
New paint, new recessed lights, central air and heat. New carpet in all the bedrooms. Large living room with fireplace and formal dining room have hard wood floors. Kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stovetop, oven and dishwasher. Ample parking in circle driveway including a 2-car garage with direct access. Close to Restaurants, Costco, Home Depot, Fallbrook Shopping Center, Warner Center and 101 Freeway.
There is a separate guest house on the property. It is currently under construction and should be ready in 3-6 months. The guest house has a separate yard, gate and entrance from the main house.