Los Angeles, CA
23011 Sylvan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23011 Sylvan Street

23011 Sylvan Street
Location

23011 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Walnut Acres home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, approximately 1848 square feet of living space.
New paint, new recessed lights, central air and heat. New carpet in all the bedrooms. Large living room with fireplace and formal dining room have hard wood floors. Kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stovetop, oven and dishwasher. Ample parking in circle driveway including a 2-car garage with direct access. Close to Restaurants, Costco, Home Depot, Fallbrook Shopping Center, Warner Center and 101 Freeway.
There is a separate guest house on the property. It is currently under construction and should be ready in 3-6 months. The guest house has a separate yard, gate and entrance from the main house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23011 Sylvan Street have any available units?
23011 Sylvan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23011 Sylvan Street have?
Some of 23011 Sylvan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23011 Sylvan Street currently offering any rent specials?
23011 Sylvan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23011 Sylvan Street pet-friendly?
No, 23011 Sylvan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23011 Sylvan Street offer parking?
Yes, 23011 Sylvan Street offers parking.
Does 23011 Sylvan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23011 Sylvan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23011 Sylvan Street have a pool?
No, 23011 Sylvan Street does not have a pool.
Does 23011 Sylvan Street have accessible units?
No, 23011 Sylvan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23011 Sylvan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23011 Sylvan Street has units with dishwashers.
