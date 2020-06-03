230 LINNIE CANAL

Amenities

Gorgeous Artistic Villa on the Venice Canals! Welcome to this impeccably-built and thoughtfully-designed duplex home. Spacious rooftop deck & large grass patio have beautiful views of the the serene & exquisite canals. Built 5 years ago, the grand entrance gives way downstairs to a beautiful custom wine cellar, on the second level there is a stunning living room that opens to the custom designed cook's kitchen complete w/ Viking appliances and built-ins. On the third level, there are 2 en-suite bedrooms, with one private balcony, and the amazing master suite with fireplace, spacious bathroom and ample closet space. This home also features laundry upstairs, garage with electric car charger, AC, surround sound & elevator. Dock available for use. This fabulous home is perfect for entertaining and offers the opportunity to experience Venice living and only a stone's throw from the beach, AbbotKinney and Rose Ave!