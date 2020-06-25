2299 GLOAMING Way

Amenities
Tropical paradise in highly coveted Beverly Hills Post Office.Immerse yourself in this private Mediterranean Villa that has been completely renovated with modern finishes. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home offers great scale with soaring, wood-beamed ceilings throughout and massive windows that allow for captivating views of the resort-like grounds, including a pool, spa and waterfall surrounded by lush greenery. Additionally, there is a detached suite that makes for a great guesthouse or staff quarters.Extremely contemporary, this home features a stunning marble kitchen as well as a master suite complete with an extensive covered patio and luxurious bathroom with a double-vanity, sleek glass shower, and large floating tub with backyard views.You do not want to miss this peaceful sanctuary in the most sought-after neighborhood of Los Angeles.