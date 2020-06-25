2299 GLOAMING Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Tropical paradise in highly coveted Beverly Hills Post Office.Immerse yourself in this private Mediterranean Villa that has been completely renovated with modern finishes. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home offers great scale with soaring, wood-beamed ceilings throughout and massive windows that allow for captivating views of the resort-like grounds, including a pool, spa and waterfall surrounded by lush greenery. Additionally, there is a detached suite that makes for a great guesthouse or staff quarters.Extremely contemporary, this home features a stunning marble kitchen as well as a master suite complete with an extensive covered patio and luxurious bathroom with a double-vanity, sleek glass shower, and large floating tub with backyard views.You do not want to miss this peaceful sanctuary in the most sought-after neighborhood of Los Angeles.