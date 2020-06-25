All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

2299 GLOAMING Way

2299 Gloaming Way · No Longer Available
Location

2299 Gloaming Way, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tropical paradise in highly coveted Beverly Hills Post Office.Immerse yourself in this private Mediterranean Villa that has been completely renovated with modern finishes. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home offers great scale with soaring, wood-beamed ceilings throughout and massive windows that allow for captivating views of the resort-like grounds, including a pool, spa and waterfall surrounded by lush greenery. Additionally, there is a detached suite that makes for a great guesthouse or staff quarters.Extremely contemporary, this home features a stunning marble kitchen as well as a master suite complete with an extensive covered patio and luxurious bathroom with a double-vanity, sleek glass shower, and large floating tub with backyard views.You do not want to miss this peaceful sanctuary in the most sought-after neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 GLOAMING Way have any available units?
2299 GLOAMING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 GLOAMING Way have?
Some of 2299 GLOAMING Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 GLOAMING Way currently offering any rent specials?
2299 GLOAMING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 GLOAMING Way pet-friendly?
No, 2299 GLOAMING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2299 GLOAMING Way offer parking?
Yes, 2299 GLOAMING Way offers parking.
Does 2299 GLOAMING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 GLOAMING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 GLOAMING Way have a pool?
Yes, 2299 GLOAMING Way has a pool.
Does 2299 GLOAMING Way have accessible units?
No, 2299 GLOAMING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 GLOAMING Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2299 GLOAMING Way does not have units with dishwashers.
