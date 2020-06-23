All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2299 BEVERWIL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2299 BEVERWIL Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

2299 BEVERWIL Drive

2299 Beverwil Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2299 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
The tenant moved out!! Easy to show. California living at its finest. This Prairie architectural home has an open floor plan with an easy indoor/ outdoor flow. It has been lovingly and beautifully remodeled with an eye to entertaining or relaxing in your private home oasis. The spacious dining / living room leads out to the yard through a wall of accordion French doors that when open extend the living room onto the outdoor covered patio and inviting pool area. Tall trees and bushes edge the spacious grassy backyard. The kitchen is a cook's dream come true. It boasts extensive counter space, granite, Wolf range, Viking refrigerator with water purifier, & Miele dishwasher. A bank of windows on 2 sides of the kitchen frame a charming view of the yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom wood cabinetry provide plenty of storage. Full size LG washer dryer. 5.1 sound system in the living room and patio. 2-car tandem parking under a carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have any available units?
2299 BEVERWIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have?
Some of 2299 BEVERWIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 BEVERWIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2299 BEVERWIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 BEVERWIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offers parking.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive has a pool.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College