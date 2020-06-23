2299 BEVERWIL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

The tenant moved out!! Easy to show. California living at its finest. This Prairie architectural home has an open floor plan with an easy indoor/ outdoor flow. It has been lovingly and beautifully remodeled with an eye to entertaining or relaxing in your private home oasis. The spacious dining / living room leads out to the yard through a wall of accordion French doors that when open extend the living room onto the outdoor covered patio and inviting pool area. Tall trees and bushes edge the spacious grassy backyard. The kitchen is a cook's dream come true. It boasts extensive counter space, granite, Wolf range, Viking refrigerator with water purifier, & Miele dishwasher. A bank of windows on 2 sides of the kitchen frame a charming view of the yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom wood cabinetry provide plenty of storage. Full size LG washer dryer. 5.1 sound system in the living room and patio. 2-car tandem parking under a carport.