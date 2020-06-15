22926 Ingomar Street

Amenities

On a quiet street in West Hills, a tastefully renovated interior and exterior of this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,301-SqFt home with attached 2-car garage wants to be leased to you! With beautiful front and back yards, you can delight in the warming SoCal sunshine. Enter a fabulous living space featuring new double pane windows, central A/C, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and new doors throughout. The airy kitchen has been enhanced by new built-in cabinets, tile floors, granite countertops, plus built-in appliances including new dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range! Each bedroom is complete with build in closet storage and the bathrooms have been enhanced with granite vanity space, tile, lighting, fixtures, toilets, and beautiful tiled showers. An individual laundry room conveniently includes storage and washer/dryers. The property has had a new concrete driveway and walkways installed, too. Situated in a great neighborhood with additional street parking available, this home is close to Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village, and the Fallbrook Center!