Los Angeles, CA
22926 Ingomar Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

22926 Ingomar Street

22926 Ingomar Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22926 Ingomar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
On a quiet street in West Hills, a tastefully renovated interior and exterior of this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,301-SqFt home with attached 2-car garage wants to be leased to you! With beautiful front and back yards, you can delight in the warming SoCal sunshine. Enter a fabulous living space featuring new double pane windows, central A/C, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and new doors throughout. The airy kitchen has been enhanced by new built-in cabinets, tile floors, granite countertops, plus built-in appliances including new dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range! Each bedroom is complete with build in closet storage and the bathrooms have been enhanced with granite vanity space, tile, lighting, fixtures, toilets, and beautiful tiled showers. An individual laundry room conveniently includes storage and washer/dryers. The property has had a new concrete driveway and walkways installed, too. Situated in a great neighborhood with additional street parking available, this home is close to Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village, and the Fallbrook Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22926 Ingomar Street have any available units?
22926 Ingomar Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22926 Ingomar Street have?
Some of 22926 Ingomar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22926 Ingomar Street currently offering any rent specials?
22926 Ingomar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22926 Ingomar Street pet-friendly?
No, 22926 Ingomar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22926 Ingomar Street offer parking?
Yes, 22926 Ingomar Street does offer parking.
Does 22926 Ingomar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22926 Ingomar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22926 Ingomar Street have a pool?
No, 22926 Ingomar Street does not have a pool.
Does 22926 Ingomar Street have accessible units?
No, 22926 Ingomar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22926 Ingomar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22926 Ingomar Street has units with dishwashers.
