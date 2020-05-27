22924 Calvert St.

Amenities

walk in closets pool fire pit hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

No location could be more ideal than Calvert Street in prestigious Walnut Acres, a mere stone's throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. As you drive through the gates and onto the 22924 Calvert Street compound the surroundings will immediately take your breath away. With a sprawling 2,340 Square Foot floor plan, this brand new 2019 built Santa Barbara contemporary masterpiece boasts four spacious bedrooms and four exquisitely designed bathrooms. The interior is the ultimate in architectural splendor with crisp lines, soaring living space, and twelve-foot high ceilings throughout. You and your guests will enjoy the spectacular living area complete with a beautiful custom fireplace. The gourmet chef’s kitchen is expensively detailed with brand-new Viking appliances, sleek countertops, and custom cabinetry. The oversized Master Wing includes a private wine bar, walk-in closet, oversized en-suite bathroom with a large shower, above-ground tub, and a his-and-her vanity. The entertainer's backyard includes an incredible pool and spa with nine color LED lights, brand new pool equipment that all be controlled electronically with your iPhone, brand new built-in BBQ, and a large custom fire pit. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate. This property truly has it all! *This property is the back house to 22922 Calvert St. The property has its own gated entrance, its own pool and is run off a separate utility meter.*