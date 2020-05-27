All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22924 Calvert St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22924 Calvert St.
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

22924 Calvert St.

22924 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22924 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
No location could be more ideal than Calvert Street in prestigious Walnut Acres, a mere stone's throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. As you drive through the gates and onto the 22924 Calvert Street compound the surroundings will immediately take your breath away. With a sprawling 2,340 Square Foot floor plan, this brand new 2019 built Santa Barbara contemporary masterpiece boasts four spacious bedrooms and four exquisitely designed bathrooms. The interior is the ultimate in architectural splendor with crisp lines, soaring living space, and twelve-foot high ceilings throughout. You and your guests will enjoy the spectacular living area complete with a beautiful custom fireplace. The gourmet chef’s kitchen is expensively detailed with brand-new Viking appliances, sleek countertops, and custom cabinetry. The oversized Master Wing includes a private wine bar, walk-in closet, oversized en-suite bathroom with a large shower, above-ground tub, and a his-and-her vanity. The entertainer's backyard includes an incredible pool and spa with nine color LED lights, brand new pool equipment that all be controlled electronically with your iPhone, brand new built-in BBQ, and a large custom fire pit. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate. This property truly has it all! *This property is the back house to 22922 Calvert St. The property has its own gated entrance, its own pool and is run off a separate utility meter.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22924 Calvert St. have any available units?
22924 Calvert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22924 Calvert St. have?
Some of 22924 Calvert St.'s amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22924 Calvert St. currently offering any rent specials?
22924 Calvert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22924 Calvert St. pet-friendly?
No, 22924 Calvert St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22924 Calvert St. offer parking?
No, 22924 Calvert St. does not offer parking.
Does 22924 Calvert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22924 Calvert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22924 Calvert St. have a pool?
Yes, 22924 Calvert St. has a pool.
Does 22924 Calvert St. have accessible units?
No, 22924 Calvert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22924 Calvert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22924 Calvert St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College