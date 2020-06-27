All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

22912 Lanark Street

22912 Lanark Street · No Longer Available
Location

22912 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully upgraded mid century modern ranch style inspired home, in the heart of West Hills. Located on a beautiful tree lined street. This turn-key 3 bed, 2 bath stunner has a gorgeous, brand new grand kitchen, with beautifully upgraded counters and all brand new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. The home boasts a wide open concept, filled with nonstop natural sunlight throughout. Formal dining room overlooks the huge luscious Hawaii style yard with a sparkling swimming pool and 3 beautiful palm trees reaching high into the sky. . Extensive upgrades a must see to believe.

Also avalible for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22912 Lanark Street have any available units?
22912 Lanark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22912 Lanark Street currently offering any rent specials?
22912 Lanark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22912 Lanark Street pet-friendly?
No, 22912 Lanark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22912 Lanark Street offer parking?
No, 22912 Lanark Street does not offer parking.
Does 22912 Lanark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22912 Lanark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22912 Lanark Street have a pool?
Yes, 22912 Lanark Street has a pool.
Does 22912 Lanark Street have accessible units?
No, 22912 Lanark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22912 Lanark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22912 Lanark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22912 Lanark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22912 Lanark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
