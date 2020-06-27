22912 Lanark Street

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded mid century modern ranch style inspired home, in the heart of West Hills. Located on a beautiful tree lined street. This turn-key 3 bed, 2 bath stunner has a gorgeous, brand new grand kitchen, with beautifully upgraded counters and all brand new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms. The home boasts a wide open concept, filled with nonstop natural sunlight throughout. Formal dining room overlooks the huge luscious Hawaii style yard with a sparkling swimming pool and 3 beautiful palm trees reaching high into the sky. . Extensive upgrades a must see to believe.
Also avalible for sale