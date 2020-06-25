2289 STRATFORD Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous , one of a kind, Contemporary in desirable 24 hr guard gated Bel Air Crest . Panoramic views of canyons , Getty and ocean & all the way to Catalina from this sensational home. Extremely high ceilings and walls of glass, perfect for entertaining indoors or out. All major public rooms face stunning pool , views and huge grassy yard and gardens . This is a true Contemporary estate. Nothing else compares. Great for families too with all the amenities of the Bel Air Crest cpmmunity.Dramatic entry , over looks formal dining room , liv rm and all the way to the exterior. Simple neutral decor thru-out. Sophisticated and grand. Gourmet kitchen with family rm adjoining . 7 fireplaces. Incredible master suite with his and hers walk in closets. All bedrooms extra large with en suite baths. And plenty of light . Tons of wall space for art. Perfect California lifestyle. $22,500 for lease term longer then 1 year