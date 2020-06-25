All apartments in Los Angeles
2289 STRATFORD Circle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:24 PM

2289 STRATFORD Circle

2289 Stratford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2289 Stratford Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous , one of a kind, Contemporary in desirable 24 hr guard gated Bel Air Crest . Panoramic views of canyons , Getty and ocean & all the way to Catalina from this sensational home. Extremely high ceilings and walls of glass, perfect for entertaining indoors or out. All major public rooms face stunning pool , views and huge grassy yard and gardens . This is a true Contemporary estate. Nothing else compares. Great for families too with all the amenities of the Bel Air Crest cpmmunity.Dramatic entry , over looks formal dining room , liv rm and all the way to the exterior. Simple neutral decor thru-out. Sophisticated and grand. Gourmet kitchen with family rm adjoining . 7 fireplaces. Incredible master suite with his and hers walk in closets. All bedrooms extra large with en suite baths. And plenty of light . Tons of wall space for art. Perfect California lifestyle. $22,500 for lease term longer then 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have any available units?
2289 STRATFORD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have?
Some of 2289 STRATFORD Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 STRATFORD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2289 STRATFORD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 STRATFORD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2289 STRATFORD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2289 STRATFORD Circle offers parking.
Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 STRATFORD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2289 STRATFORD Circle has a pool.
Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have accessible units?
No, 2289 STRATFORD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 STRATFORD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2289 STRATFORD Circle has units with dishwashers.
