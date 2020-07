22824 W Olive Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking

BRAND NEW 3+3 TOWNHOUSE IN A QUIET WEST HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD; CORNER UNIT WITH ONE COMMON WALL; OPEN AND BRIGHT; LIVING ROOM/DINING AREA WITH SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO PATIO WITH PAVERS; OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES; A LOFT CAN BE USED AS STUDY, FAMILY ROOM OR PLAYROOM; MASTER EN SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER; UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY HOOK-UP; ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS; PLAYGROUND; VISITOR PARKING & STREET PARKING; NEAR SHOPPING, HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS & PARKS.