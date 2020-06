Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Rarely does an iconic trophy property like this become available for lease. The Beachwood Villas, a landmark 1930's [6 townhome] complex, has recently undergone a renovation, which includes new appliances, new HVAC system, and some decorative/designer accoutrements. The southern three townhomes have been restored to their classic Mediterranean splendor. A beautifully landscaped courtyard sits in the center of two structures. This is an exceptional offering and a truly special.