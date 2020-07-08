All apartments in Los Angeles
22733 Clarendon Street

22733 Clarendon Street · No Longer Available
Location

22733 Clarendon Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Desirable one story, solar powered home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1556 square feet of improvement, flat lot of 50x150 feet, totally upgraded home with all double glazed windows, tastefully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops gorgeous glass tile backsplash, ceramic tiles flooring, stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer and dryer already in place. Two bathrooms with gorgeous tiles and marble, real wood floors throughout the house, with new laminate floors in the expansive master bathroom, the cozy fireplace in the living room. Plenty of closets and storage space. Beautiful backyard with grown fruit trees including lemons, oranges, figs, very large grassy area and a patio perfect for entertaining, plus a tool shed. Walking distance to all shops, restaurants, and more. Very nice neighborhood close, white picket-fence, has it's own gate for more privacy, basketball hoop, carport for two cars plus two more open parking inside the gate. Tenant can save money on the electricity bill due to having solar power system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22733 Clarendon Street have any available units?
22733 Clarendon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22733 Clarendon Street have?
Some of 22733 Clarendon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22733 Clarendon Street currently offering any rent specials?
22733 Clarendon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22733 Clarendon Street pet-friendly?
No, 22733 Clarendon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22733 Clarendon Street offer parking?
Yes, 22733 Clarendon Street offers parking.
Does 22733 Clarendon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22733 Clarendon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22733 Clarendon Street have a pool?
No, 22733 Clarendon Street does not have a pool.
Does 22733 Clarendon Street have accessible units?
No, 22733 Clarendon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22733 Clarendon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22733 Clarendon Street has units with dishwashers.

