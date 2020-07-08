22733 Clarendon Street

Amenities

Desirable one story, solar powered home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1556 square feet of improvement, flat lot of 50x150 feet, totally upgraded home with all double glazed windows, tastefully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops gorgeous glass tile backsplash, ceramic tiles flooring, stainless steel appliances, laundry room with washer and dryer already in place. Two bathrooms with gorgeous tiles and marble, real wood floors throughout the house, with new laminate floors in the expansive master bathroom, the cozy fireplace in the living room. Plenty of closets and storage space. Beautiful backyard with grown fruit trees including lemons, oranges, figs, very large grassy area and a patio perfect for entertaining, plus a tool shed. Walking distance to all shops, restaurants, and more. Very nice neighborhood close, white picket-fence, has it's own gate for more privacy, basketball hoop, carport for two cars plus two more open parking inside the gate. Tenant can save money on the electricity bill due to having solar power system.