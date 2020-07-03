All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22722 Calvert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22722 Calvert Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

22722 Calvert Street

22722 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22722 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful gated single story, 3 bed 3 bath home located in the highly desired and coveted area of Walnut Acres in Woodland Hills. Sits on a sprawling 35,769 sq ft lot with a large front yard and mature trees . Two detached garages, one in back of home and one converted to storage room on side of home. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and master bathroom with large walk in closet. French doors open to a grand patio which leads to a gorgeous back yard with lush green landscaping, pool, and charming gazebo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22722 Calvert Street have any available units?
22722 Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22722 Calvert Street have?
Some of 22722 Calvert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22722 Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
22722 Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22722 Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 22722 Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22722 Calvert Street offer parking?
Yes, 22722 Calvert Street offers parking.
Does 22722 Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22722 Calvert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22722 Calvert Street have a pool?
Yes, 22722 Calvert Street has a pool.
Does 22722 Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 22722 Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22722 Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22722 Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College