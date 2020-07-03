22722 Calvert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful gated single story, 3 bed 3 bath home located in the highly desired and coveted area of Walnut Acres in Woodland Hills. Sits on a sprawling 35,769 sq ft lot with a large front yard and mature trees . Two detached garages, one in back of home and one converted to storage room on side of home. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and master bathroom with large walk in closet. French doors open to a grand patio which leads to a gorgeous back yard with lush green landscaping, pool, and charming gazebo.