Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in condition! Never rented prior to now. Long term owner has lovingly maintained this home. Upgraded / remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. All newer windows and sliders, refinished hardwood floors throughout, newer central A/C and Heat, tankless water heater, etc. Nicely landscaped with a covered patio in the backyard. Not your typical rental! Sorry no pets.