22701 HATTERAS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED and move-in ready!!! This large, light & bright Woodland Hills home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, private backyard and patio. Large Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Hardwood floors. ******* Brand new Central AC system ********* Indoor laundry. Gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. 2-car garage with storage. Wet bar. Third bedroom opens to patio - great option for home office or artist's studio. Perfect for large family or roommates. Minutes to WESTFIELD VILLAGE MALL, shopping and restaurants, Sprouts, Ralphs, Costco, Calabasas COMMONS. Easy access to 101 freeway. SHORT-TERM and INSURANCE RELOCATION options available. Roommate leases welcome.