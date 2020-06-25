All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:54 AM

22701 HATTERAS Street

22701 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

22701 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED and move-in ready!!! This large, light & bright Woodland Hills home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, private backyard and patio. Large Chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Hardwood floors. ******* Brand new Central AC system ********* Indoor laundry. Gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. 2-car garage with storage. Wet bar. Third bedroom opens to patio - great option for home office or artist's studio. Perfect for large family or roommates. Minutes to WESTFIELD VILLAGE MALL, shopping and restaurants, Sprouts, Ralphs, Costco, Calabasas COMMONS. Easy access to 101 freeway. SHORT-TERM and INSURANCE RELOCATION options available. Roommate leases welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22701 HATTERAS Street have any available units?
22701 HATTERAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22701 HATTERAS Street have?
Some of 22701 HATTERAS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22701 HATTERAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
22701 HATTERAS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22701 HATTERAS Street pet-friendly?
No, 22701 HATTERAS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22701 HATTERAS Street offer parking?
Yes, 22701 HATTERAS Street offers parking.
Does 22701 HATTERAS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22701 HATTERAS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22701 HATTERAS Street have a pool?
No, 22701 HATTERAS Street does not have a pool.
Does 22701 HATTERAS Street have accessible units?
No, 22701 HATTERAS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22701 HATTERAS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22701 HATTERAS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
