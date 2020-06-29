All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

22662 Burton Street

22662 Burton Street · No Longer Available
Location

22662 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful REMODELED single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom West Hills Home. New hardwood floor through all house!! Open kitchen included refrigerator and oven. custom cabinet and quartz counter tops to help create an unsurpassed dining experience. The living room with lots of windows that allow the natural light to flow in ! Many energy saving features such as new double panes, recesses L.E.D. lighting and a new energy efficient Heating and Air Conditioning System. Garage parking and access are included. Perfect location close to shopping, parks, freeways, hospital and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22662 Burton Street have any available units?
22662 Burton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22662 Burton Street have?
Some of 22662 Burton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22662 Burton Street currently offering any rent specials?
22662 Burton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22662 Burton Street pet-friendly?
No, 22662 Burton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22662 Burton Street offer parking?
Yes, 22662 Burton Street offers parking.
Does 22662 Burton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22662 Burton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22662 Burton Street have a pool?
No, 22662 Burton Street does not have a pool.
Does 22662 Burton Street have accessible units?
No, 22662 Burton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22662 Burton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22662 Burton Street has units with dishwashers.

