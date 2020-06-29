22662 Burton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful REMODELED single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom West Hills Home. New hardwood floor through all house!! Open kitchen included refrigerator and oven. custom cabinet and quartz counter tops to help create an unsurpassed dining experience. The living room with lots of windows that allow the natural light to flow in ! Many energy saving features such as new double panes, recesses L.E.D. lighting and a new energy efficient Heating and Air Conditioning System. Garage parking and access are included. Perfect location close to shopping, parks, freeways, hospital and schools!