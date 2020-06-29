2262 BETTY Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous new home on a quiet cul-de-sac street surrounded by serene tree tops, greenery and breathtaking canyon views. Five ensuite bedrooms plus an office and an upstairs family room off the landing. Volume, height and clean lines with wood floors throughout and transitional fixtures & finishes create a modern aesthetic in a traditional home. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Massive walk-in closet in the master suite with terrace, fire place and luxe bathroom with oversized shower. Turfed yard, stone deck with built-in BBQ and entertaining area plus a glistening pool and spa tucked away in front of a rustic hillside. Outdoor pool bathroom. Control 4, automated lighting system, built-in speakers and Nest. Convenient to Mulholland and Westside schools & a few minutes to Coldwater park. City living that feels like you are in the country.