Los Angeles, CA
2262 BETTY Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

2262 BETTY Lane

2262 Betty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Betty Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous new home on a quiet cul-de-sac street surrounded by serene tree tops, greenery and breathtaking canyon views. Five ensuite bedrooms plus an office and an upstairs family room off the landing. Volume, height and clean lines with wood floors throughout and transitional fixtures & finishes create a modern aesthetic in a traditional home. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Massive walk-in closet in the master suite with terrace, fire place and luxe bathroom with oversized shower. Turfed yard, stone deck with built-in BBQ and entertaining area plus a glistening pool and spa tucked away in front of a rustic hillside. Outdoor pool bathroom. Control 4, automated lighting system, built-in speakers and Nest. Convenient to Mulholland and Westside schools & a few minutes to Coldwater park. City living that feels like you are in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 BETTY Lane have any available units?
2262 BETTY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2262 BETTY Lane have?
Some of 2262 BETTY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 BETTY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2262 BETTY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 BETTY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2262 BETTY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2262 BETTY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2262 BETTY Lane offers parking.
Does 2262 BETTY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 BETTY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 BETTY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2262 BETTY Lane has a pool.
Does 2262 BETTY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2262 BETTY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 BETTY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 BETTY Lane has units with dishwashers.
