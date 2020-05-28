All apartments in Los Angeles
22614 Enadia Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22614 Enadia Way

22614 W Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

22614 W Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Contact listing agent Roy Sulka 818-427-5577 for more information. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a quiet tree lined street in West Hills. Move in condition. Large living room with fireplace and newer sliding glass doors. 4th bedroom with French doors could also be used as a den. Remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors and new carpeting throughout. Central heat and A/C. Interior freshly painted. Two car attached garage with direct access. Private backyard with covered patio and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22614 Enadia Way have any available units?
22614 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22614 Enadia Way have?
Some of 22614 Enadia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22614 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
22614 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22614 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
No, 22614 Enadia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22614 Enadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 22614 Enadia Way offers parking.
Does 22614 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22614 Enadia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22614 Enadia Way have a pool?
Yes, 22614 Enadia Way has a pool.
Does 22614 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 22614 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22614 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22614 Enadia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
