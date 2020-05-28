22614 W Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307 West Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Contact listing agent Roy Sulka 818-427-5577 for more information. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a quiet tree lined street in West Hills. Move in condition. Large living room with fireplace and newer sliding glass doors. 4th bedroom with French doors could also be used as a den. Remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors and new carpeting throughout. Central heat and A/C. Interior freshly painted. Two car attached garage with direct access. Private backyard with covered patio and swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22614 Enadia Way have any available units?
22614 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.