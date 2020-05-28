22614 Enadia Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Contact listing agent Roy Sulka 818-427-5577 for more information. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a quiet tree lined street in West Hills. Move in condition. Large living room with fireplace and newer sliding glass doors. 4th bedroom with French doors could also be used as a den. Remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors and new carpeting throughout. Central heat and A/C. Interior freshly painted. Two car attached garage with direct access. Private backyard with covered patio and swimming pool.