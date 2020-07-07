2258 PELHAM Avenue

Amenities

Incredibly charming detached accessory dwelling on a quiet tree lined street in a fabulous Westwood location. Built in 2009 the unit is available furnished month to month. This one bedroom unit features maple hardwood floors, updated bath, central air and heat. The kitchen has a gas stove,microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is fully gated and accessed by a separate entrance. Have dinner on your lovely patio or morning coffee and enjoy the peace and quiet. Non smoking and no pets please, street parking provided by owner. Available Nov 1st.