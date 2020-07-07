All apartments in Los Angeles
2258 PELHAM Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2258 PELHAM Avenue

2258 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westside
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2258 Pelham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly charming detached accessory dwelling on a quiet tree lined street in a fabulous Westwood location. Built in 2009 the unit is available furnished month to month. This one bedroom unit features maple hardwood floors, updated bath, central air and heat. The kitchen has a gas stove,microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is fully gated and accessed by a separate entrance. Have dinner on your lovely patio or morning coffee and enjoy the peace and quiet. Non smoking and no pets please, street parking provided by owner. Available Nov 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have any available units?
2258 PELHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have?
Some of 2258 PELHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 PELHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2258 PELHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 PELHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2258 PELHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2258 PELHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 PELHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 2258 PELHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2258 PELHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 PELHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 PELHAM Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

