2258 Pelham Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This charming one bedroom one bath modern newly furnished craftsman bungalow is located in Westwood/Rancho Park on a quiet tree-lined street.It has solid maple floors, central heat and air, a stainless steel kitchenette, gas oven, bottom mount refrigerator, microwave, stack washer and dryer, and a private patio area with table and chairs.It was recently built so it looks bright, clean and new.It features a full bath with tub/shower. It is a month to month rental which includes heat, water and electric.A/C, cable, TV, and internet are available The rent includes a street parking pass for one car.It is a non-smoking unit within walking distance to restaurants shopping and close to major freeways,U.C.L.A.,Century City ,and Beverly Hills.There are no pets allowed. Property is completely gated and has mature tree landscaping for privacy and security.