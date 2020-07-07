All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2258 Pelham Avenue

2258 S Pelham Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2258 S Pelham Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This charming one bedroom one bath modern newly furnished craftsman bungalow is located in Westwood/Rancho Park on a quiet tree-lined street.It has solid maple floors, central heat and air, a stainless steel kitchenette, gas oven, bottom mount refrigerator, microwave, stack washer and dryer, and a private patio area with table and chairs.It was recently built so it looks bright, clean and new.It features a full bath with tub/shower. It is a month to month rental which includes heat, water and electric.A/C, cable, TV, and internet are available The rent includes a street parking pass for one car.It is a non-smoking unit within walking distance to restaurants shopping and close to major freeways,U.C.L.A.,Century City ,and Beverly Hills.There are no pets allowed. Property is completely gated and has mature tree landscaping for privacy and security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Pelham Avenue have any available units?
2258 Pelham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 Pelham Avenue have?
Some of 2258 Pelham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Pelham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Pelham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Pelham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Pelham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2258 Pelham Avenue offer parking?
No, 2258 Pelham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2258 Pelham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 Pelham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Pelham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2258 Pelham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Pelham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2258 Pelham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Pelham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 Pelham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

