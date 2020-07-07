2255 W. 14th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0153a5f076 ---- Newly Remodeled Studio Available Near Downtown! Utilities Included! You\'ll fall in love with this space! The unit has generous closet space plus lots of natural light. The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances! You\'ll find custom lighting, modern tile, and floors throughout in a charming grey/white color scheme. Bonus room too! Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and Koreatown! Available for an immediate move-in. Please call or text Piers at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Stainless Steel Appliances Newly renovated Large Windows/Natural Light Pet-Friendly with a deposit LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and Description may not be exact unit.