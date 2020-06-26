22539 Friar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction! Unique opportunity to be the first to live in this just built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Privately gated with parking for at least 6 cars, this property does not disappoint! Inside features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances including brand new fridge, and opens directly to the family room. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom with quartz counters, double sinks, and seamless glass walk-in shower. There are two other bedrooms with mirrored closets that share a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Additional features include indoor laundry, wide plank flooring, and LED lighting throughout. Adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, minutes to PCH, and easy freeway access. Note: this is brand new construction and will not show up when searching online/Google Maps.