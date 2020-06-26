All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22539 Friar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22539 Friar Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

22539 Friar Street

22539 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22539 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction! Unique opportunity to be the first to live in this just built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Privately gated with parking for at least 6 cars, this property does not disappoint! Inside features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances including brand new fridge, and opens directly to the family room. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom with quartz counters, double sinks, and seamless glass walk-in shower. There are two other bedrooms with mirrored closets that share a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Additional features include indoor laundry, wide plank flooring, and LED lighting throughout. Adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, minutes to PCH, and easy freeway access. Note: this is brand new construction and will not show up when searching online/Google Maps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22539 Friar Street have any available units?
22539 Friar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22539 Friar Street have?
Some of 22539 Friar Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22539 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
22539 Friar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22539 Friar Street pet-friendly?
No, 22539 Friar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22539 Friar Street offer parking?
Yes, 22539 Friar Street offers parking.
Does 22539 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22539 Friar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22539 Friar Street have a pool?
No, 22539 Friar Street does not have a pool.
Does 22539 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 22539 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22539 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22539 Friar Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College