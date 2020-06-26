22539 Friar Street

Amenities
Brand new construction! Unique opportunity to be the first to live in this just built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Privately gated with parking for at least 6 cars, this property does not disappoint! Inside features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances including brand new fridge, and opens directly to the family room. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom with quartz counters, double sinks, and seamless glass walk-in shower. There are two other bedrooms with mirrored closets that share a hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Additional features include indoor laundry, wide plank flooring, and LED lighting throughout. Adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, minutes to PCH, and easy freeway access. Note: this is brand new construction and will not show up when searching online/Google Maps.