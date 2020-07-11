All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5

22500 Jeffrey Mark Court · No Longer Available
Location

22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to the Rockpointe Community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse perched atop a hill in the picturesque Chatsworth Hills with front and back patios affords views of the valley and city lights. One of the few townhouses that sits on top of the hill with views. Large greenbelt in the front makes it feel like a single family house. Inside is completely remodeled. The living room with vaulted ceilings is awash with sunlight. New laminate flooring throughout the house. Smooth ceilings, new double pane energy efficient windows and new interior doors throughout. All 3 bathrooms are upgraded with tile floors, new vanities and fixtures. Family room and rear patio make entertaining a snap. 2 car attached garage. The family room with sliding glass doors leads out to the front patio. Upstairs, you'll find the 4 updated bedrooms with a spectacular view of the valley. Master bedroom is huge with custom-made wall-to-wall closet. Appliances and washer/dryer included.
As for Rockpointe community itself, there are 4 pools, 3 recreation halls, play areas and much more. Situated on 90 acres with 54 of those set aside as common areas and greenbelts. Close to trails, parks, etc. Easy access to 118 freeway and Topanga Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have any available units?
22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have?
Some of 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 is pet friendly.
Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 offers parking.
Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have a pool?
Yes, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 has a pool.
Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.
