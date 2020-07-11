22500 Jeffrey Mark Court, Unit #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to the Rockpointe Community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse perched atop a hill in the picturesque Chatsworth Hills with front and back patios affords views of the valley and city lights. One of the few townhouses that sits on top of the hill with views. Large greenbelt in the front makes it feel like a single family house. Inside is completely remodeled. The living room with vaulted ceilings is awash with sunlight. New laminate flooring throughout the house. Smooth ceilings, new double pane energy efficient windows and new interior doors throughout. All 3 bathrooms are upgraded with tile floors, new vanities and fixtures. Family room and rear patio make entertaining a snap. 2 car attached garage. The family room with sliding glass doors leads out to the front patio. Upstairs, you'll find the 4 updated bedrooms with a spectacular view of the valley. Master bedroom is huge with custom-made wall-to-wall closet. Appliances and washer/dryer included.

As for Rockpointe community itself, there are 4 pools, 3 recreation halls, play areas and much more. Situated on 90 acres with 54 of those set aside as common areas and greenbelts. Close to trails, parks, etc. Easy access to 118 freeway and Topanga Mall.