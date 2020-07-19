2250 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Home With Incredible Features and Beautiful Yard! Experience the serenity and privacy of nature while being close to West Hollywood, Hollywood and the action of LA! This one-of-a-kind home boasts unique finishes, incredible details and a hip vibe. Dramatic entrance with large stainless steel pivot door opening to light and bright living room. Magnificent gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, statuary marble, stainless steel cabinets & butler's pantry, Dining area opens to expansive covered deck with custom lighting, looking out over beautiful yard, water features and citrus trees. Spacious master bedroom with tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bath with Calcutta marble, double vanities and artistic tub. Large second bedroom with beautiful bathroom with tub and shower. Separate, detached bonus room great for home office! Attached garage with incredible storage.