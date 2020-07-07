All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 225 N Catalina St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
225 N Catalina St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

225 N Catalina St

225 North Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 North Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2de046032 ----
Don\'t miss this extraordinary apartment! After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. The space features custom finishes and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy lots of natural light and generous closet space too!

This beautiful, newly remodeled unit is located just two blocks away from the metro, in the most central neighborhood in LA, and convenient to Silver Lake, Downtown, and Los Feliz. Just a quick walk to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Available for an immediate move in. Check it out today. Call or Text Kim at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing.

KEY FEATURES:
Newly renovated
New stainless steel appliances
Large windows/natural light
Street parking only
Air Conditioning
Recess lighting
Parking

LEASE TERMS:
One-Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Catalina St have any available units?
225 N Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N Catalina St have?
Some of 225 N Catalina St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Catalina St pet-friendly?
No, 225 N Catalina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 225 N Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Catalina St offers parking.
Does 225 N Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Catalina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Catalina St have a pool?
No, 225 N Catalina St does not have a pool.
Does 225 N Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 225 N Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 N Catalina St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College