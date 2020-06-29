225 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath.

FLEXIBLE 1-12 months lease.

FULLY FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED possible.

INCLUDES PARKING!

CENTRALLY LOCATED between Venice/Santa Monica on a quiet street.

This beautiful sunny apartment sits in the heart of Venice Beach, steps away from the ocean on Pacific Ave, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, Main Street SM and more is right down the street. Memory foam mattresses make sleeping-in a dream, plenty of windows let in the California sun, wood floors add a beachy vibe.



Schedule showings here:

https://www.avail.co/s/11462