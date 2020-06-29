All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

225 3rd Ave

225 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath.
FLEXIBLE 1-12 months lease.
FULLY FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED possible.
INCLUDES PARKING!
CENTRALLY LOCATED between Venice/Santa Monica on a quiet street.
This beautiful sunny apartment sits in the heart of Venice Beach, steps away from the ocean on Pacific Ave, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, Main Street SM and more is right down the street. Memory foam mattresses make sleeping-in a dream, plenty of windows let in the California sun, wood floors add a beachy vibe.

Schedule showings here:
https://www.avail.co/s/11462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 3rd Ave have any available units?
225 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 3rd Ave have?
Some of 225 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 225 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 225 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 225 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 225 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 225 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

