Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

2248 GREENFIELD Avenue

2248 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2248 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 2-story modern single family home located in the highly coveted Westwood Charter district and in the heart of the Westside with easy access to Westfield Century City mall, UCLA, metro, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shopping, Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills park! The home features a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms: 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms upstairs plus an office/bedroom, guest room and 2 bathrooms downstairs. Newly remodeled custom Italian gourmet chef's kitchen with top of the line features including: new water filtration system, new countertops, spacious large island, two built-in ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, and XL 60 inch refrigerator/freezer. Family room, dining area and living room are adjacent to kitchen, making the space perfect for entertaining. For showing please email or call LA1 at ranit@efronfriedmand.com or 310-699-9523

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have any available units?
2248 GREENFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2248 GREENFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 GREENFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
