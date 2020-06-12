2248 GREENFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning 2-story modern single family home located in the highly coveted Westwood Charter district and in the heart of the Westside with easy access to Westfield Century City mall, UCLA, metro, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shopping, Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills park! The home features a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms: 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms upstairs plus an office/bedroom, guest room and 2 bathrooms downstairs. Newly remodeled custom Italian gourmet chef's kitchen with top of the line features including: new water filtration system, new countertops, spacious large island, two built-in ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 sinks, and XL 60 inch refrigerator/freezer. Family room, dining area and living room are adjacent to kitchen, making the space perfect for entertaining. For showing please email or call LA1 at ranit@efronfriedmand.com or 310-699-9523