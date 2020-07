Amenities

garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Incredible opportunity to lease the property and operate a senior board and care business directly from the house. Property has been recently updated and is currently used as a senior board and care, fully licensed and operating. Features include 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living and dining area, fireplace, gated pool, detached garage, ALL appliances, furniture/equipment included with an additional fee. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.