All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2242 Clifford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2242 Clifford St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2242 Clifford St

2242 Clifford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2242 Clifford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Open House Sunday 2/9 from 11 am to 12:30 Pm Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office/loft, Pool/Spa Home located in Silver lake on a cul-de-sac. - Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 full bath home located in Silver lake. Approximately 1856 Sq ft of living space. Home has great open Kitchen with island, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, plenty cabinet space, stove and refrigerator included,. The master bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom with a separate shower and sunken tub with steam sauna. Central air & Heating.
Backyard features a large deck with a beautiful view to Los Angeles and a nice landscaped with lots of trees for shade, a grassy play area with Pool and Spa for those hot summers. Plenty of street parking and 2 car garage.

Property located near schools, shopping centers and freeways 101 , 5, 2, 110 approximately twenty minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Universal Studios, and Warner Brothers.

Apply online at www.LRSRM.com

Offered by LRS Realty and Management.

For more information call Lorena Escobar at 818 792-0894
Realtor BRE #01216798

"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"

(RLNE5434800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Clifford St have any available units?
2242 Clifford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 Clifford St have?
Some of 2242 Clifford St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Clifford St currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Clifford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Clifford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 Clifford St is pet friendly.
Does 2242 Clifford St offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Clifford St offers parking.
Does 2242 Clifford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Clifford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Clifford St have a pool?
Yes, 2242 Clifford St has a pool.
Does 2242 Clifford St have accessible units?
No, 2242 Clifford St does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Clifford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Clifford St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College