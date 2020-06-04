All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2241 Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2241 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
garage
DRASTIC REDUCTION due to COVID-19 - GREAT Spanish home with a PROFESSIONAL sound proofed MUSIC RECORDING STUDIO in the garage, complete with heat & AC. Also a large enclosed sun room that can be a 3rd bedroom or play room or office, etc. Great back yard for entertaining. Parking inside the gate for 3-4 cars and 1 more in the driveway, also free street parking available. Gated and private. Contact us for details. Can be rented furnished and unfurnished. Listing agent is also owner of property. located in the coveted Beachwood Canyon area within a few blocks of the Beachwood Market and the Beachwood Cafe, hiking and horse back riding trails Beachwood Canyon dog park. Also coffee shops and restaurants off Franklin. Furnished or unfurnished. Short & long term leases welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College