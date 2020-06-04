2241 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

DRASTIC REDUCTION due to COVID-19 - GREAT Spanish home with a PROFESSIONAL sound proofed MUSIC RECORDING STUDIO in the garage, complete with heat & AC. Also a large enclosed sun room that can be a 3rd bedroom or play room or office, etc. Great back yard for entertaining. Parking inside the gate for 3-4 cars and 1 more in the driveway, also free street parking available. Gated and private. Contact us for details. Can be rented furnished and unfurnished. Listing agent is also owner of property. located in the coveted Beachwood Canyon area within a few blocks of the Beachwood Market and the Beachwood Cafe, hiking and horse back riding trails Beachwood Canyon dog park. Also coffee shops and restaurants off Franklin. Furnished or unfurnished. Short & long term leases welcome